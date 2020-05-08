Dangal TV grows on the back of mythological shows

Launch of ‘Ramayan’ on Dangal TV led to an exceptional growth of over 45% of the slot from last week.
Mythological shows have swept the country by storm in times when audience are forced to be confined to their homes. India’s most watched and leading Hindi General Entertainment channel Dangal is ensuring they are providing the best mythological mix with shows like Anand Sagar’s Ramayan, Chandragupt Maurya, Mahima Shani Dev Ki and Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwan Shree Krishna.
As per data by BARC, Impressions for Dangal TV recorded a growth of 7% in Week as compared to the previous week. The channel’s reach also catapulted by additional 2 million in Week 17 while time spent has increased by 5% over the previous week. The launch of ‘Ramayan’ on April 26, 2020 led to 45% growth for the slot for the week. The channel continue to lead as the No. 1 channel in the Hindi GEC - free platform category with 3 programmes – Baba Aiso Var Dhundo, Mahima Shani Dev Ki, and Ramayan featuring in the Top 5 programs in Week 17.
On keeping its viewers engaged and entertained, a spokesperson at Dangal said, “Dangal is committed to keeping its viewers entertained even in these though times. Having understood the pulse of our viewers and that mythological content continues to have a strong appeal, we introduced some very popular and interesting shows like Chandragupt Maurya, and Mahima Shani Dev Ki. We also introduced the 2008 remake of Ramayan which has been received exceptionally. This has helped the slot grow by 45%. We have also increased the slot to air an additional episode thus giving our viewers an entire hour dedicated to Ramayan daily. We will continue to keep up to our promise of entertaining our viewers across India. "
Mythological shows have become the guiding light for the country at a time when fresh content is unavailable.
Dangal TV, in the world of entertainment, is a brand synonymous with constantly delivering diverse stories. The channel is a pioneer in presenting shows, across genres including Mythological stories Fiction drama, Crime, Super Natural, Horror, etc. Dangal is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – DD Free Dish (CHN NO 27), Tata Sky(CHN NO 177), Airtel (CHN NO 133), Dish TV (CHN NO 119) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 106)
