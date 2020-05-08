Dangal TV grows on the back of mythological shows

On keeping its viewers engaged and entertained, a spokesperson at Dangal said, “Dangal is committed to keeping its viewers entertained even in these though times. Having understood the pulse of our viewers and that mythological content continues to have a strong appeal, we introduced some very popular and interesting shows like Chandragupt Maurya, and Mahima Shani Dev Ki. We also introduced the 2008 remake of Ramayan which has been received exceptionally. This has helped the slot grow by 45%. We have also increased the slot to air an additional episode thus giving our viewers an entire hour dedicated to Ramayan daily. We will continue to keep up to our promise of entertaining our viewers across India. "