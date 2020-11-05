Dangal TV launches mythological show 'Devi Adi Parashakti'

Devi Adi Parashakti starts on 9th November at 9pm Monday to Saturday on Dangal TV.
With the festive season just around the corner, Dangal TV is all set to uplift the divine spirit of its viewers with the launch of a new show. Living up to its promise of entertaining and bringing meaningful content for its viewers, Dangal TV strengthens its primetime viewing with the launch of magnum opus, mythological show- Devi Adi Parashakti on 9th November at 9pm Monday to Saturday on Dangal TV.
Featuring Rati Pandey in a titular role of Devi along with Tarun Khanna, Dangal TV is bringing in a new narrative of Goddess Parvati and her incarnations. Creatively pieced together through extensive research into India’s deep culture, rituals and traditions, the epic tale, laden with visually spectacular grandeur and opulent themes, has been produced by Swastik Productions.
Commenting on the launch of the show, Prashant Bhatt, Programming Head, Enterr10Television, said, “At Dangal TV, we are committed to keep our viewers entertained with exciting and meaningful content. With Diwali being about spending quality family time, it is our earnest endeavour to provide our viewers with a storyline that further ignites their divine spirit. With a strong appeal towards mythological shows and the upcoming festive fervour, the launch of Devi Adi Parashakti aims at strengthening our primetime programming that will resonate with our viewers and make an impact in the 9:00 pm primetime slot.”
Speaking about the scale and production value of the show, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Creative Director, Swastik Productions, said, “At Swastik Productions, we strive to present compelling storylines from the pages of our scriptures. We are grateful to Dangal TV for bringing the show back. The show is very special to us as it carries an important message of how women are the most important and integral part of everyone's lives. it couldn’t have been a better timing to bring this show back to our viewers with positivity and divinity being the need of this time.”
(We got this information in a press release).