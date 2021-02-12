Dangal TV launches new show ‘Ranju Ki Betiyaan’

On essaying the role of the protagonist Ranju, Reena Kapoor says, “Ranju is a strong mother who understands that she is being judged by society although no fault of hers. She is determined to help her daughters become strong and independent just like herself. In addition to all of this, she is also warm and kind-hearted. The entire story is around how she has empowered herself and how her daughters are her biggest strength. The character is very challenging and complex. But the fact that I have 4 girls by my side at all times and a fabulous team makes it easy. I’m certain the story will touch the hearts of not just the single mothers out there but of everyone and bring about a change in the perception in how we look at single parents in society.”