Dangal TV’s 4 fiction shows go 7 days a week

Dangal TV – Enterr10 Television Network’s Flagship HGEC has extended its original fiction programming from 6 to 7 days a week in core prime time band of 7 to 9pm.
Dangal TV took this decision after most of its Prime-time shows were consistently leading in their respective time bands and extending these shows to 7 days a week would further strengthen the overall channel performance.
Manish Singhal, managing director of Enterr10, shared his thoughts on this strategic move that he has made and said “Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are immensely loved by the audience; Bindiya Sarkar too is promising. Our intent is to offer more fiction related originals to our audiences by going 7 days a week.
The Original shows ‘Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar’ are the shows which will be running 7 days a week.
