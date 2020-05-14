Dangal’s Crime Fiction show Crime Investigation Force (CIF) to now stream on Dangal’s Facebook page

Dangal will air an episode of CIF at 10 am daily starting May, 15, 2020 on Dangal’s Facebook page.
Leveraging its reach on social media, and in a first of its kind initiative, one of India’s highest watched Hindi General Entertainment channel – Dangal will now stream detective and crime fiction show Crime Investigation Force (CIF) exclusively on its Facebook page.
Originally aired on TV in September 2019, CIF will now stream one episode daily at 10 am starting from Friday, May 15, 2020. Viewers can catch CIF by simply logging in to Facebook and navigating to Dangal’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/dangal.tv.channel
CIF features Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty in lead roles. The series will showcase how the team solves criminal cases with the help of intelligence and clues. The series also stars Ansha Syed, Dinesh Phadnis, Piyush Mehta, Narendra Gupta, Avdhesh Kumar and Abhay Shukla.
On streaming Crime Investigation Force with a digital first approach, a Dangal spokesperson said, “There has been a significant surge in consumption of content over digital mediums since the lockdown. Audiences are constantly on the lookout for quality content. While we continue to keep our viewers entertained on television, we believe it is only apt to keep our audience on digital platforms engaged and entertained as well. Crime Investigation Force had a very strong connect with viewers when we had launched it on TV in 2019. The show has an interesting mix of stories that is sure to keep viewers engaged. We are sure that the series will attract viewers on digital media as it did with viewers on TV.
Keeping its viewers entertained during this lockdown, Dangal recently brought back some of its most iconic shows including Ramayan, Chandragupt Maurya, Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo and more. The channel will now keep its digital viewers entertained with the launch of CIF on May 15, 2020 exclusively on the Dangal Facebook page.
