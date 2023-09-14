DangleAds Technologies expands globally in Europe; launches new office in Amsterdam

The establishment of the Europe office in Amsterdam echoes DangleAds' philosophy of providing impeccable services to its international clients. Pulkit Narayan, founder and CEO, DangleAds Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to step into the vibrant city of Amsterdam, a place celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit. This move aligns with our mission to comprehend diverse markets, bridge cultures, and craft a worldwide presence as we actively begin to contribute to the city's digital ecosystem while taking our clients' businesses to new heights.