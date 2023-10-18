Date with A A.I - A heartwarming journey where technology meets emotion

The short film features AI Anchor Sana.
RVCJ Media, presents "Date with A.A.I.," as a heart-touching short film set in the year 2042, where technology and love intertwine uniquely. This emotionally charged narrative explores father-son relationships and the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"In 'Date with A.A.I,' we aimed to push the boundaries of storytelling by seamlessly blending AI technology with genuine human emotions. This visually stunning masterpiece showcases the exceptional creativity and dedication of the RVCJ team. We extend our sincere appreciation to Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana for her appearance," said A. Aziz Khan, co-founder and CRO of RVCJ Digital Media.
Aaj Tak's first virtual news anchor, Sana, adds a unique dimension to the video, promising an enjoyable viewing experience.
The story follows Ankuj, a young man celebrating his 23rd birthday, feeling neglected by his widowed father, Dr. Avinash, immersed in a Mars mission. In a world where AI has replaced friends with "Bestie Bots," Ankuj's only companion is R.K (Ramu Kaka), the house AI.
A twist of fate leads to a heartwarming reunion between Ankuj and his father, fueled by futuristic technology that allows Ankuj to interact with his late mother, Rachna, through "Project Rachna." This awe-inspiring moment blurs reality and the virtual world, showcasing technology's immense potential.
"Date with A.A.I" is more than a short film; it explores AI's impact on humanity, the loneliness stemming from a lack of human interaction, and the redefinition of love through artificial intelligence. The project also features an exclusive song crafted for this narrative.