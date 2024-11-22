David Warner encourages fans to support DP World ILT20 airing on Zee

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, the official broadcaster of DP World ILT20, is all set to commence the third edition of the tournament on January 11, 2025, featuring Australian cricketing icon David Warner for his second season with the Dubai Capitals. While the team achieved a runner-up finish in the tournament's previous edition, Warner is determined to play a greater role in building on that success in 2025 – Season 3.

Advertisment

Reflecting on the tournament’s unique structure, he highlighted its impact on raising the level of competition and providing invaluable opportunities for local talent. As the new season approaches, Warner remains committed to sharing his extensive experience and supporting the growth of UAE cricket.

Warner opined that the Dubai International Stadium – Dubai Capitals’ home ground is amongst his favourite venues in the world He said, "The best thing about the venue is the atmosphere. Once you’re inside and the fans are here supporting the game, it’s loud, it’s electrifying, and there is also the light display and everything that comes with it. The aesthetics are absolutely fantastic."



Warner further lauded the wicket dynamics and ground dimensions, "The best thing I like here is the wicket. It can be challenging at first, but once you get through the initial phase, you can play more freely. The boundary dimensions are something I love, in Australia, we don’t get that. The MCG is so big, but here the grounds are perfect for a batsman. The pockets can be a little big, but I just like playing here. It's always good. If you get through the new ball, you can be there at the end." he opined.

On the unique squad composition at the DP World ILT20 that mandates each team can feature as many as nine international players besides a minimum of two players from the United Arab Emirates, the hard-hitting southpaw remarked, “It's rare to have the opportunity where such great talent from around the world mixes with local talent. I think it’s a great experience for the local players, but more importantly, it strengthens the competition, which is incredibly fierce. It’s highly competitive, and everyone talks about it—in Australia and other countries as well. They’re all discussing this tournament and always want to be part of it."

As the third season approaches, ZEE Entertainment is all set to bring action to fans through its linear channels and OTT platform, ZEE5, in a dynamic and immersive way.

Commenting on this exciting announcement, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited said, “We are thrilled that David Warner is back to head Dubai Capitals for the third season! The last season saw his entry into the DP World ILT20 boosting the tournament’s global appeal and his continuing as Captain will ensure that the third season is bigger and better and more competitive than ever before. The inclusion of nine international players in the team promises high-class cricket with an entertaining sporting carnival experience that combines at a relaxed, luxurious venue to cricket fans with unparalleled entertainment. With the return of world-class players of David Warne’s calibre, this season promises to be bigger and better and more competitive, resonating strongly with cricket fans across India and beyond. Building on last’s season remarkable response, we aim to continue the momentum in broadcasting excellence and fan engagement."

As a legend of the game with 49 international centuries across all formats, Warner also shed light on the next phase of his career, “This game has given me everything, and it's upon myself to give the game back because it owes me nothing. I owe everything to the people who have supported me, and my main focus is to keep generating cricketers to come up through the ranks, participate in tournaments like this, and continue evolving as a leader, making sure I'm giving my knowledge back to the youngsters."

He further added, "It’s not just a game for the young. You can play at my age as well, but you’ve got to stay fit and keep up with the youngsters."

Addressing the Capitals’ and DP World ILT20 fans, Warner expressed, "I encourage everyone to come out and support the teams—whichever team it may be. The best part is that you get to see exciting talent, both from around the world and locally. It’s a big spectacle, so please go out, purchase some tickets, and enjoy some entertaining cricket."

On his previous season with the Dubai Capitals, that also marked his debut at the DP World ILT20, the opening batter said, “I enjoyed the competition. It was challenging from an opening batter’s perspective and good for the bowlers. I think the way we fought and came back strongly towards the end of the tournament was fantastic."

Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in India and around the world can watch the LIVE action exclusively on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5 and its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks across the world.

Through the tournament, Zee Entertainment is aiming for an even larger audience in its third season, targeting 230-million viewers. The strategies being employed to increase its footprints are multifaceted, focusing on the Indian market, which includes cricket lovers, advertisers, and the addition of South Indian channels. Earlier this year, ZEEL reported that the league’s second season reached 221 million viewers. The channel’s extensive distribution strategy ensured widespread accessibility in India and across the globe. With a notable 46% share of female viewership and 55% share of youth viewership, the league's broad appeal in India underscores its status.