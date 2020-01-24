DBS Bank India unveils new brand campaign

DBS has been expanding its footprint in the country following the establishment of its local subsidiary last year. Commenting on the campaign, Shoma Narayanan, executive director - group strategic marketing & communications at DBS Bank India said, “The campaign underlines our ongoing commitment to India. It is the beginning of a story that we want to share – A story about the bank’s vision to be a partner in modern India’s growth story, while celebrating our rich Singaporean heritage.”