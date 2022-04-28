DCMN expands Insights capabilities to provide tailored research solutions for brands & creative campaigns

DCMN’s Insights solutions are built to take the guess-work out of campaign work, with capabilities including:

• Target group analysis, helping brands gain a true understanding of their audiences’ socio-demographics, needs, interests, media behavior and drivers for using a specific product or service. From there, marketing teams can better adapt their messaging and campaigns to appeal to these particular demographics.

• Ad concept testing, allowing brands to see which out of a selection of creative ad concepts is the most impactful and will resonate the most with consumers. This ensures businesses are getting the most bang for their buck before launching into the costly production process.

• Brand tracking, measuring metrics such as brand awareness, consideration, usage and loyalty, among others. This is especially helpful to measure before and after a specific campaign, allowing businesses to measure upswing in key branding metrics and understanding how successful a campaign really is.