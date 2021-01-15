DDB Mudra Group’s ‘Point of New’ e-book reveals shifts in 2021 consumer trends

Elaborating on the why behind the book, Amit Kekre, national strategy head, DDB Mudra Group says, “The pandemic has forced us to consider a new and hopefully a better tomorrow. Just how much better this new world will be, depends on how we construct it. It depends on the choices we make on our path to the new. While a lot has been said about the pandemic from a quantitative point of view, ‘Point of New’ goes a step further. The essays contemplate what aspects of the new world could be truly meaningful and which might need us to exercise caution as brand and business owners.”