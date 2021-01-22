Decathlon named official licensee of the NBA

NBA licensed merchandise to launch in more than 1,200 Decathlon stores worldwide.
Sporting goods retailer Decathlon and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a new multiyear merchandising partnership that makes Decathlon an official licensee of the NBA across India, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America and marks Decathlon’s first partnership with a North American sports league.
The partnership will feature a dedicated range of NBA team and league-branded base layers, accessories and footwear* designed by Decathlon and sold under their basketball brand “TARMAK.” The collection will be sold exclusively in more than 1,200 Decathlon stores worldwide including all outlets in India, and online at Decathlon.com. Products will be available for pre-order beginning in March 2021 ahead of the April 2021 launch in stores.
“Since the creation of TARMAK four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world,” said TARMAK Leader Damien Dezitter. “We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible.”
“We are excited to partner with Decathlon, a leader in sporting goods retail with a global footprint,” said NBA EME Director, Global Partnerships Steve Griffiths. “Through this partnership, NBA fans and basketball players around the world will have access to an exciting and innovative range of merchandise to help them get in the game.”