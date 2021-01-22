Decathlon named official licensee of the NBA

The partnership will feature a dedicated range of NBA team and league-branded base layers, accessories and footwear* designed by Decathlon and sold under their basketball brand “TARMAK.” The collection will be sold exclusively in more than 1,200 Decathlon stores worldwide including all outlets in India, and online at Decathlon.com. Products will be available for pre-order beginning in March 2021 ahead of the April 2021 launch in stores.