Deccan Herald celebrates harbingers of change.

The editor of Deccan Herald, Sitaraman Shankar, described that the Changemakers series was an inherent component of the paper’s new mantra to do good, either through good journalism or by identifying and recognising people within society at the forefront of change. “Every bit of good journalism depends on remarkable, real people with whom we interact on a daily basis. Today captures this very well. These are young men and women who typify the power of good. And they do it either as social workers or simply being remarkable by being themselves, by inspiring the people around them and by living their lives to the fullest. For us, these people are especially special, because they make their mark in our home state of Karnataka,” he said.