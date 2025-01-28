Deccan Herald concludes seventh edition of DH Changemakers on January 24

Deccan Herald, Karnataka’s English daily, concluded the 7th edition of DH Changemakers at a ceremony on January 24, 2025, at Prestige Falcon’s Den, Bangalore. The event honoured 15 individuals for their significant contributions across fields like literature, art, music, human rights, theatre, wildlife, conservation, and sport.

This year’s Changemakers were honoured for their efforts in driving positive change in communities across Karnataka.

“We are proud to showcase the work of these extraordinary individuals, who continue to inspire and lead by example,” said KV Subramanya, executive editor of Deccan Herald. “The 2025 edition of DH Changemakers marks another milestone in our journey to highlight and celebrate the unsung heroes of our state who are transforming lives with their selfless contributions.”

The esteemed jury included Dr Pratima Murthy - director - NIMHANS, Prof G N Devy - thinker and cultural activist, Anita Ratnam - founder, Samvada Youth Resource Centres and Baduku Community College, and Vasudhendra - author and publisher, as well as distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Captain G R Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan and chief guest at the seventh edition of DH Changemakers, encouraged people to adopt the values of the Changemakers, dream big, and have the conviction to pursue their goals, while praising the initiative by Deccan Herald.

“All Changemakers are big dreamers. Be it Basavanna, Shankaracharya or Ramanuja. Ramanuja did not agree with his guru. Shankara created his own vision. In politics, literature and other fields, there are big believers. But each dream and belief must be followed by achievement, hard work and perseverance,” he said.

The event was supported by Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) along with sponsor partners Mahindra, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Sparsh Hospital, Trawelmart, First Circle, and Margadarsi.

20 students from KREIS interacted with the changemakers and will help spread the message of the initiative. The Society has partnered to share the message with 800 schools across Karnataka. A special episodic airing of the Changemakers 2025 felicitation ceremony will be telecast on Asianet Suvarna News.

