Deccan Herald launches DH News App

Deccan Herald, the Bengaluru-based media title, has announced the launch of its news App for Android and iOS mobile devices. This is another step in the revamp of the product portfolio at the Printers Mysore, the company that owns Deccan Herald and Kannada title Prajavani. Last August, it launched a redesigned version of the DH newspaper, and the website deccanherald.com has seen traffic surge after a series of content and product initiatives.
The new DH app brings you breaking news, analysis and opinion, across text, video and audio, and also features new formats, justifying the tag line “One News App. Many Experiences”.
“Our new DH app is everything a modern news app should be: It presents news elegantly across formats, and in new ways designed to keep younger consumers engaged. What hasn’t changed, of course, is the high-quality journalism it draws on, and our belief that the reader is at the centre of everything we do: In fact, the way the app works, it will only increase the reader’s bond with us,” says Sitaraman Shankar, Acting CEO, The Printers Mysore, and Editor, Deccan Herald.
Some of the key features of the new app are:
My News: A home for personalised news. You can tailor your news feed depending on your preferences and reading habits.
What’s Brewing: Catch the news before it becomes news. Read up on context and analysis ahead of a big news event, and even sign up for notifications for when that piece of news actually comes to pass.
News Shots: Want to read a short summary before jumping into the details of the news? We offer a snippety news article in less than 70 words for those addicted to short formats.
Highlights: Consume news insta style. If you love Instagram and Facebook stories, you can now stay updated with visual-led articles.
“A lot of ideation and research has gone behind making this app. Digital news consumption is taking new forms regularly and we have built the app on many of these new facets to give our users a richer & wholesome user experience added with a touch of News personalization. What we will learn from the app will help to expand these user experiences to our other digital assets. ” says Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, The Printers Mysore.
Design house ThinkDesign carried out user research and worked closely with Deccan Herald to arrive at an eye-catching design for the app, while app development partner Webdunia was responsible for implementation.
(We got this information from a press release.)