Deccan Herald launches DH News App

My News: A home for personalised news. You can tailor your news feed depending on your preferences and reading habits.

What’s Brewing: Catch the news before it becomes news. Read up on context and analysis ahead of a big news event, and even sign up for notifications for when that piece of news actually comes to pass.

News Shots: Want to read a short summary before jumping into the details of the news? We offer a snippety news article in less than 70 words for those addicted to short formats.

Highlights: Consume news insta style. If you love Instagram and Facebook stories, you can now stay updated with visual-led articles.