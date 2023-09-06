Deccan Herald undergoes a digital revamp

The website has been designed to reflect the national character, as well as to include the specialised information available from Karnataka and Bengaluru.
Deccan Herald as relaunched its website with a new look and feel to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The move underlines the organisation's commitment to providing accurate and credible journalism that amplifies the voices of the people.
Sitaraman Shankar, editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said: "We were very keen to give users something special and the team produced a design that combines the best of Print and Digital. Feedback has been great: Clearly, our top-notch journalism, commitment to speaking truth to power, and generating impact for the common man, have found an attractive digital home.”
The website has been designed to reflect the national character, as well as to include the specialised information available from Karnataka and Bengaluru. This new design is an extension of the newspaper's 2019 revamp, which included a new masthead and tagline, the introduction of a mobile app, and the relaunch of the e-paper. The website now offers a wide variety of features, including online-only opinion pieces, different ways of story-telling such as web stories and news shots, dynamic live blogs of news events as they happen, and high-quality video content. It also provides better opportunities for e-advertisers to get their ads seen by readers, while still allowing users to have a smooth reading experience without disruptive ads.
(We got this information in a press release).