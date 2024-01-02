Deccan Herald unveils the 6th Edition of DH Changemakers

Deccan Herald, the English newspaper of Karnataka under The Printers (Mysore), has introduced the sixth edition of DH Changemakers. This edition will honor 15 people who are creating a significant influence on the community.
The individuals who are making a difference have created a long-term influence on various communities in the areas of business, performing arts, dance, environmental preservation, leadership, athletics, and online freedoms.
“Over the past five years, we have had the privilege of shining the spotlight on more than a hundred individuals, identified through a rigorous internal process. In the last three years, an eminent external jury has made the final selections. What started out as a quiet listing of individuals has also transformed into an annual felicitation event, in end-January, which gives us an opportunity to get our laureates on stage,” Sitaraman Shankar, editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said.
Through their initiatives, the individuals from Karnataka have sown seeds of change, embodying perfectly Deccan Herald's tagline: The Power of Good.
In keeping with past years, the Changemakers list, along with the profiles, appeared in a strikingly designed pull-out on the first day of the new year. Two high-quality video promotions were published on December 30, 2023 and January 1, 2024. Individual videos on the work of each Changemaker will be published through January. The videos will be made available on the Deccan Herald website, alongside full-length profiles and resplendent pictures. They will also be showcased at a glittering felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru on January 19.
As in past years, the Changemakers franchise offers sponsors a great way to connect with readers and viewers, through a logo presence and integrations in the pullout, in the videos and at the event.
