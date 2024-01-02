Deccan Herald unveils the 6th Edition of DH Changemakers

“Over the past five years, we have had the privilege of shining the spotlight on more than a hundred individuals, identified through a rigorous internal process. In the last three years, an eminent external jury has made the final selections. What started out as a quiet listing of individuals has also transformed into an annual felicitation event, in end-January, which gives us an opportunity to get our laureates on stage,” Sitaraman Shankar, editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said.