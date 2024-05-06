Deccan Herald wins ‘Award of Excellence’ in the ‘Best Double Spread Design’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The competition celebrates global newspaper design excellence, showcasing its position and setting a benchmark for layout and presentation.
Deccan Herald, a newspaper in Karnataka, has achieved a milestone by winning the ‘Award of Excellence’ in the ‘Best Double Spread Design category’ at the 6th International Newspaper Design Competition organised by newspaperdesign.in
The jury that included newspaper and magazine designer Mario Garcia, Josh Crutchmer, planning editor, The New York Times, Steven Dorsey, design consultant and former SND president and Miguel Angel Gomez, consultant and former design director, Gulf News, commented that Deccan Herald’s entry is “ A refreshing approach to the significance of the World Cup storylines with a fresh illustration style, with lots of great details and clever touches woven throughout.”
newspaperdesign.in is an internationally recognised platform dedicated to the advancement and promotion of news design in both print and online media. The International Newspaper Design Competition is a contest that celebrates creativity and excellence in newspaper design globally. Deccan Herald’s success in this category reflects its standing as a trailblazer in visual storytelling within the media industry.
“I am immensely proud of the team for winning this award. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional journalism, an essential part of which is engaging design.” said Sitaraman Shankar – CEO, The Printers Mysore.
In August 2019, Deccan Herald was relaunched with a revamped look to attract younger readers. Edinburgh based Palmer Watson Words and Pictures design agency worked on the redesign with the internal team. The refresh also featured a new masthead in eye-catching aqua blue, a business section in salmon pink on Mondays, a Sunday opinion page called The Prism, and an entertainment section Showtime on Saturdays focusing on showbiz.
