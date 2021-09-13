Deck the Halls the FEVER Way to Nail the Festive Consumer Demand

It’s September already. The festive season, which contributes roughly 40% of the overall advertising expenditure, is fast approaching.
Since the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak has nearly subsided, there’s an expected increase in the purchase or consumer behavior. The Festive Season Pulse 2021, a recently conducted survey, revealed that 91% of Indian consumers are planning a purchase during the upcoming festive season and six in ten are interested in learning about new brands during festive season sales.
Like every year, many brands will soon begin to spruce up their online stores, emails, and social media posts to nail their brand value and increase sales during the forthcoming festive season. The upcoming festive season presents an enormous opportunity to bring much needed cheer amongst the consumers.
The Fever Network has launched its Festive campaign – “Dil Se Festive” with exciting initiatives lined up for the upcoming festivals (from September to December) – Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali and Christmas. The campaign will urge the listeners to find joy in every moment, revel in the festivities, and amp up their celebrations with Fever FM, Radio One and Radio Nasha.
Ramesh Menon, CEO Radio, HT Media Group said, “What we hope to do through this festive season’s campaigns is to offer brands and consumers and their families a dose of festive cheer, even amid the new realities of the day. After a long dry spell due to the lockdowns of the second wave that had muted customer sentiments, our festive campaigns have been designed and curated to help brands cut through the advertising clutter of the festive season and multiply their sales, while celebrating responsibly with social-distancing and safety of customers in mind.”
The series of initiatives are curated to revolve around each aspect of festivity - celebration with family and friends, sharing inspiring stories and joyous memories, safe shopping, exploring offers, feasting with loved ones, healthy eating during festive, and much more!
These range of campaigns, integrating HT Media’s Radio, Digital, Print and Podcast platforms offer multiple partnership avenues to enable businesses to drive the highest reach and impact. Such initiatives designed specifically for each sector can be customized basis brand objectives, thus enabling the brands to engage and connect with the consumers this festive season.
(We got this information in a press release).