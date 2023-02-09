Decode the State Budget 2023 with News18 Rajasthan’s “23 ka Budget”

On 10st Feb’23, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri. Ashok Gehlot will present the much anticipated budget of the state. To bring its viewers the most comprehensive coverage of the same, News18 Rajasthan will be airing special shows throughout the day under the umbrella “23 ka Budget” which will comprise of pre-budget special shows highlighting the expectations of the public from the state budget 2023, followed by the budget speech live and post-budget analysis with the experts.