Decode Union Budget 2023 with CNBC-AWAAZ

Adding to this, Smriti Mehra, CEO, business news, Network18, said, “The Union Budget is a great opportunity of delivering the CNBC-AWAAZ promise of always sharing “Munafe Ki Baat” and of being the audience’s trusted guide. The well thought out programming covers a range of relevant topics for our viewers and endeavours to decode and analyse the budget in the language of the viewer for their utmost benefit. We are proud to partner with some of the most renowned brands on the Union Budget 2023 on CNBC-AWAAZ such as, Life Insurance Corporation of India - ‘co-presenting Sponsor’; Mahindra XUV 400 - ‘Driven By Sponsor’; and Panasonic - ‘Co-Powered By Sponsor’.