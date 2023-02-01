Decode Union Budget 2023 with CNBC-AWAAZ

The channel will bring forth the analysis and exhaustive programming line-up on the Budget announcement with the theme ‘Budget 2023: Resilience to Resurgence’.
CNBC-AWAAZ, India’s channel of choice in the Hindi business news space is gearing up to cover the biggest financial event in the country, the Union Budget 2023, which will be announced by the Hon. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The channel has put together power-packed programming and a stellar guest line-up to decode the Union Budget 2023 with live and in-depth analysis throughout the day.
The special programming is based on the larger theme of ‘Resilience to Resurgence’ and will focus on every aspect covered within the Budget announcement, nuances of the FM’s speech, insights, advice on the possible developments and the impact with India’s top industry experts and market veterans.
In the constant pursuit to make India a global manufacturing hub, increase exports, and further push to the Make in India movement, this year’s budget will focus largely on manufacturing, amongst other key sectors. Thus, the special programming will extensively cover the manufacturing sector as well as other important sectors viz., agriculture, green energy, EVs, SME growth along with taxation, capital gains and personal finance.
CNBC-AWAAZ’s exclusive pre-budget shows will touch upon important aspects of the Union Budget 2023, with compelling narratives & comprehensive analysis.
The Market special shows - Big Budget Bets and Market Maange More will put the spotlight on the impact of Budget 2023 on trading sessions, featuring some of India’s biggest market voices to help decode the impact on the market. Budget Adda focuses on economy and sector growth; a consumer-centric analysis that demystifies the intricacies of the Budget. Budget Countdown covers taxation, personal finance and impact of market volatility on the consumer. Additionally, the ‘Economic Survey Special’ will offer a comprehensive view of the government’s annual survey.
On Budget Day, the channel will feature an impressive line-up of experts from business, finance, and markets to decode the Budget. The guest list will see industry giants such as Nilesh Shah (Kotak AMC); Saurabh Mukherjea (Marcellus Investment Managers); Nilesh Shah (Envision Capital); Raamdeo Agrawal (MOFSL); Madhu Kela (MK Ventures); and Shankar Sharma (Market Veteran).
Sharing his thoughts, Anuj Singhal, managing editor, CNBC-Awaaz said, “This year, we are expecting a budget that will have moved on from the pandemic, pushing us forward to become a powerful economy and nation. Our special programming line-up will examine the Union Budget and its effect on the economy, businesses, markets, and the general public in various segments. Through our exhaustive and well curated programming, we intend to help decode the Budget with the most reputable and prominent voices breaking it down for our viewers.”
Adding to this, Smriti Mehra, CEO, business news, Network18, said, “The Union Budget is a great opportunity of delivering the CNBC-AWAAZ promise of always sharing “Munafe Ki Baat” and of being the audience’s trusted guide. The well thought out programming covers a range of relevant topics for our viewers and endeavours to decode and analyse the budget in the language of the viewer for their utmost benefit. We are proud to partner with some of the most renowned brands on the Union Budget 2023 on CNBC-AWAAZ such as, Life Insurance Corporation of India - ‘co-presenting Sponsor’; Mahindra XUV 400 - ‘Driven By Sponsor’; and Panasonic - ‘Co-Powered By Sponsor’.
Tune-in to CNBC-Awaaz to catch the FM’s Speech LIVE on 1st February, 11 AM onwards.
