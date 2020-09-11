Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata to feature in Season 2 of Mega Icons on Nat Geo

Have you ever wondered why only a few in a million rise above the ordinary to become a Mega Icon? Were they driven by a unique perspective towards life or was it their choices that triggered a journey that was destined to draw fame from all over the world? While making decisions can be both mentally and physically daunting for us, there are some, who uncover the hidden power of looking at things with a unique perspective, making the right choices and go onto become the giants, we revere. Uncovering such truths about these personalities and building on the success of the maiden season, which featured the stories of Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam among others, National Geographic with its rich legacy of spectacular storytelling is back with the second season of Mega Icons. Premiering on September 20, 2020, ‘Mega Icons’ Season 2 will deep dive into the life journey of India’s biggest Icons like Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata, A. R Rahman, and Kalpana Chawla to decipher many milestone moments that defined their success.