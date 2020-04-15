Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to tens of millions through Likee on Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal extends his social media presence by joining Likee, a pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, to expand the ambit of the ongoing war against Covid-19 or Coronavirus. CM Kejriwal’s first live session on Likee, addressing various steps being taken by his government and urging people to adhere stay-at-home guidelines has clocked more than 20 million views within an hour.
The Coronavirus has resulted in a national lockdown till May 3, turning tens of millions of users confined inside their homes to Likee for lifehacks and fun.
Arvind Kejriwal’s Likee profile carries videos of his various press conferences conducted in the wake of the pandemic, and streams government’s press releases up to thrice a week. The profile also includes snippets from his joint press meet with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wherein directives concerning the lockdown were first shared with media. Likers can get officially-verified Covid-19 information from the CM’s Likee account as well.
Referring to the onboarding of CM Kejriwal, Likee spokesperson Mike Ong said, “The prevailing situation demands all stakeholders to join hands in the global war against Covid-19. The Delhi CM’s Likee profile manifests the joint need to help people in these trying times.”
Arvind Kejriwal has been quite active on various social media platforms such as Facebook, microblogging site Twitter and video/photo sharing app Instagram. He is followed by thousands of users on these apps.
The CM’s move to join Likee appears to be propelled by the app’s increasing popularity in India as well as abroad. According to the latest Sensor Tower report, Likee emerged as the 4th most downloaded social media apps globally. The platform’s availability in more than 15 Indian languages adds to its various innovative attributes. Stay tuned for updates from Dehli’s CM on Likee @ https://likee.com/@492258942/?c=cp&b=492258942&l=en&t=