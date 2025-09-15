Delhi gears up for the 3rd Edition of TV9 Festival of India 2025 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

Delhi is gearing up for the third edition of India's cultural festival, “TV9 Festival of India 2025”, from 28 September to 2 October 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi. Ahead of festivals like Durga Puja and Navratri, this five-day celebration will be a thrilling combination of music, dance, shopping, food, lifestyle, and tradition uniting families, friends, and communities into one grand festivity.

Advertisment

Apart from the concerts and dandiya nights, the festival will feature live performances throughout the day, spanning Bollywood hits, folk, fusion, and indie music. At its core, visitors can experience Delhi’s tallest and most artistic Durga Puja pandal, complete with devotional rituals and divine energy. The five-day lifestyle expo will showcase fashion, décor, jewellery, tech, handicrafts, and unique products, while the food festival brings flavours from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Interactive workshops, games, art corners, and activity zones will keep children, youth, and families engaged, making the event a perfect blend of tradition, culture, and modern vibrancy.

Speaking ahead of the festival, K Vikram, Chief Operating Officer, TV9 Network, said, “With the grand success of the last two editions, we are raising the bar this year with LIVE music concerts, dandiya garba nights with celebrity DJs, and maha Durga puja celebrations. The lifestyle stalls will also feature a wider variety and international stalls. With a mix of culture, tradition, festivity, and modernity, the festival truly reflects the spirit of India and TV9 Network, India’s No. 1 News Network.”

Visitors can be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration by booking their tickets for the concerts and dandiya nights exclusively on BookMyShow, while entry to the lifestyle expo remains free for all. The Festival of India promises unforgettable moments of music, culture, food, and festivity, truly bringing the spirit of India alive.



The festival of India is to be held on September 28 to October 2, 2025 at Manoj Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. The program will start from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM.

Experience the vibrant Festival of India from September 28 to October 2, 2025, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Join the five unforgettable days of culture, cuisine, music, and more, with festivities running daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.



(Afaqs recieved this news in a press release)