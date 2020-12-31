Delhi most booked city in the world: OYO's Annual Travelopedia

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia said, “We’ve all heard the saying ‘Safe Travels’ hundreds of times, but today, we understand the true value of those two words, with the entire whole world putting the age-old saying to practice. The findings of OYO’s Travelopedia is a testament that India is ready to travel again and we at OYO are here along with our partners ready to welcome them again. One of the most humbling things we found out that has stayed with me is that a guest has stayed with us 128 times this year, something that tells us that we are on the right path and that our customers have immense faith in us even in tough times. Things like these fuel our passion and I can confidently say that OYO is emerging stronger out of this crisis compared to when we entered it.