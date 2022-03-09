Delhi Press Club releases popular Hindi stories from its magazines on Audible for free

These stories, under the “family dramas and romance” genres are from some of Delhi Press’ most renowned women’s magazines and will be available in the audio format, for the first time ever.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of spoken-word entertainment and Delhi Press, one of India's largest magazine publishing houses, announced the release of over 60 popular Hindi stories, from the publishing house’s most renowned women’s magazines Grihshobha, Sarita, and Saras Salil in audio format exclusively on Audible, absolutely free.
The stories are in the genre of dramatic family sagas and romantic love stories, are extremely interesting and easy to listen to. They are perfect for our busy listeners, interested in turning their “down time” into “found time” i.e., consuming content while multitasking. The nature of the medium allows listeners to explore these stories while being immersed in chores at home, exercising or as a part of a pre-bedtime routine. It also offers a layer of intimacy for listeners to enjoy – to simply plug in their earphones and be whisked away to another, private world as they go about their day.
Some popular stories from theFamily Drama genre include:
● मैंसिर्फबार्बीडौलनहींहूं (From Grihshobha Magazine): A tale of support and self-confidence, the story revolves around Maneesh and Pari's relationship when she was first diagnosed with PCOS.
● तालमेल (From Grihshobha Magazine): A modern-day family drama, the story highlights the struggles of old parents and their relationship with their kids.
● वसीयत (From Grihshobha Magazine): A family drama revolving around the untimely death of husband, Vasiyat will keep you hooked till the very end.
Some popular stories from the Romance and Relationships genre include:
● हरिनूर (From SarasSalil Magazine): A love story with communal divide at the core, Harinoor (the son of Shabeena and Neeraj) is proof that love always wins!
● प्रेमकबूतर (From Sarita Magazine): Love, loss and twists, listen to this story to know if Akhil really loved Putul.
● अंतर्दाह (From Grihshobha Magazine): A twisted love story where Alka decides to move on with her life for everyone’s good.
ShaileshSawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, "This International Women’s Day, we are bringing some already popular Hindi stories, from some of India’s most renowned Hindi magazines to life via audio. I hope all listeners enjoy the heightened listening experience these stories offer, and the convenience it offers to those multitasking throughout the day. With such initiatives now and in the future, we want to continue to bring unique, diverse content to our listeners across the country"
AnantNath, executive publisher of Delhi Press, said, “Our magazines are loved and admired by millions of readers, especially women, for their heartwarming and relatable stories that resonate with the myriad of emotional hues they live through in their daily lives. This Women’s Day, we are extremely pleased to bring a selection of these stories in audio format on Audible, to a wider audience”.
Audible will continue to release popular Hindi stories from Delhi Press’s most renowned women’s magazines in audio formatfrom a variety of genres throughout 2022 for listeners to enjoy. For more details watch this space.
(We got this information in a press release).