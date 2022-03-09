Delhi Press Club releases popular Hindi stories from its magazines on Audible for free

Some popular stories from theFamily Drama genre include:

● मैंसिर्फबार्बीडौलनहींहूं (From Grihshobha Magazine): A tale of support and self-confidence, the story revolves around Maneesh and Pari's relationship when she was first diagnosed with PCOS.

● तालमेल (From Grihshobha Magazine): A modern-day family drama, the story highlights the struggles of old parents and their relationship with their kids.

● वसीयत (From Grihshobha Magazine): A family drama revolving around the untimely death of husband, Vasiyat will keep you hooked till the very end.