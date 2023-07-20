Delhi Theatre Festival announces Its’ 4th Edition

The Delhi Theatre Festival 2023 is poised to be an extraordinary celebration of the performing arts, captivating audiences with its unrivalled theatrical prowess and awe-inspiring talent. Established as the pinnacle of theatrical destinations in India, the Delhi Theatre Festival has captivated the hearts of theatre aficionados with its’ exceptional repertoire of extraordinary performances and this season promises to be no exception. From thought-provoking dramas that explore the depths of the human experience to spellbinding musicals that ignite the senses, each production will leave an indelible mark on your soul.

Tickets can be booked on BookMyShow.