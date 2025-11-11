Delhi Theatre Festival returns with Season 6 across multiple NCR venues

The Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF) is set to return with its sixth season from November 14 to 16, 2025, featuring a lineup of theatrical performances across four venues in Delhi NCR — Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions, Gurugram.

American Express continues as the title sponsor for the sixth consecutive year, offering members early access and exclusive benefits. M3M India joins as the “Powered By” partner, supporting the festival’s effort to make world-class theatre more accessible.

“M3M India is delighted to partner with the Delhi Theatre Festival... Theatre has always been a reflection of society and a bridge between imagination and reality,” said Robin Mangla, President, M3M India.

Prabhu Tony, CEO and co-founder, Alchemist Live, said: “Over the past five seasons, Delhi Theatre Festival has grown from a city event into a cultural landmark. With Season 6, we’re reimagining the festival at an even larger scale which includes premieres, legends, and new voices all sharing one stage.”

Among the featured plays are Einstein with Naseeruddin Shah, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai with Anupam Kher, Autobiography with Lillete Dubey and Denzil Smith, and Karamjale Brothers, directed by Rajat Kapoor and starring Vinay Pathak. Also on the lineup are Sir Sir Sarla featuring Makarand Deshpande and Aahana Kumra, Dhumrapaan with Kumud Mishra, and Dreamz by Pankaj Kapur.

“Delhi Theatre Festival has been a constant companion in my journey over the years, and it feels special to return yet again with Einstein,” said Naseeruddin Shah, adding that every season brings new audiences and stories.

Rajat Kapoor said: “Delhi Theatre Festival has become a space where stories find the audience they deserve. Bringing Karamjale Brothers here for its Delhi premiere is exciting not just for the cast and crew, but for me as a director.”

Echoing his excitement, Vinay Pathak said: “Every time I come to Delhi Theatre Festival, I feel like I’m part of one big family reunion, only with a lot more drama!”

Makarand Deshpande said: “This is my first time at Delhi Theatre Festival, and I’m truly looking forward to it. Sir Sir Sarla has travelled to many cities, but bringing it to this festival is an experience I am eager to share.”

Since its inception, the Delhi Theatre Festival has evolved into a key event in India’s cultural calendar, bridging classic and contemporary storytelling while nurturing the growing audience for live performance in the capital.





(afaqs! got this information in a press release)



