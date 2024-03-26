Delhites swap jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s 'Delhi Job Exchange' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign's highlight was a job exchange with Indian rapper MC Square.
Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, announced the launch of its latest campaign Delhi Job Exchange on its evening show DL 935 with RJ Rohan and RJ Nalwa. In this campaign, listeners got the opportunity to swap jobs with Red FM’s beloved RJs, for a day filled with excitement and discoveries.
The campaign at its heart doubled the entertainment quotient offering participants a chance to try on radio jockey-ing. For the first time, Delhi witnessed its RJs stepping out of the studio to don different hats. The campaign started on March 5, when every alternate day, one of the dynamic duo swapped their RJ seat with another professional in the city.
Nine exciting job exchanges were on the cards, including swapping roles with a women’s nighty seller at the iconic Sarojini Nagar Market, serving up delectable Ram Ladoo at Lajpat Nagar's renowned food corner, and diving into the world of makeup with Bhumika Bahl, the trailblazing Makeup Educator in Gurgaon. The RJs stepped into the shoes of a Lehenga seller at Chandni Chowk’s legendary Ram Kishan Sarees, shook it up with Shabina for a heart-pumping Zumba class, and even experienced life as an Auto Driver, among other thrilling exchanges. The highlight of the campaign was the job exchange with Indian Rapper and composer MC Square.
Reflecting on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Bajaate Raho is an attitude, it’s a way of life that is ingrained in the DNA of our brand and its people. Everything we do at Red FM mirrors Bajaate Raho in its true sense. “Delhi Job Exchange” was another spike campaign that had drama and entertainment at its heart. We are proud of both RJ Rohan & Nalwa for taking on multiple fascinating roles, some way out of their comfort zone; to indulge the audience in some mischief in the otherwise serious life. We are overwhelmed with the kind of response we have received for the campaign.”
