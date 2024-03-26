Delhites swap jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s 'Delhi Job Exchange' campaign

Reflecting on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Bajaate Raho is an attitude, it’s a way of life that is ingrained in the DNA of our brand and its people. Everything we do at Red FM mirrors Bajaate Raho in its true sense. “Delhi Job Exchange” was another spike campaign that had drama and entertainment at its heart. We are proud of both RJ Rohan & Nalwa for taking on multiple fascinating roles, some way out of their comfort zone; to indulge the audience in some mischief in the otherwise serious life. We are overwhelmed with the kind of response we have received for the campaign.”