Deliver hot meals to hungry customers with ‘Food Delivery Run’ by Platanista Games

Food Delivery Run is a 3D casual game where the player gets to be a delivery boy. The mission is to fight through the city traffic, overcome various obstacles and challenges, and successfully deliver food to hungry customers. Features like ‘Speed Boost’, allows players to run at supersonic speed; ‘Multiplier’, doubles the player’s score and cash on delivery; and ‘Super Delivery’, let’s the player deliver the food in every lane of the city. The game also allows players to customize characters for the gameplay as well as collect and redeem in-game cash to unlock super vehicles from the shop for an enhanced experience.