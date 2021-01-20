Deloitte India releases its annual TMT Predictions 2021 report

Future of open and virtualised Radio Access Network (RAN) in India: The Open RAN ecosystem, technology, and standards are still evolving in India with telcos embarking on deployment of Open RAN architecture to realise cost benefits and performance efficiency. Open RAN is likely to be focused on secondary or small cell networks and in underserved markets, especially for telecom service providers delivering services on fourth generation technologies. With the launch of 5G, adoption rates in India could accelerate rapidly and can surpass global numbers. Use of open standards and potential to source ‘white box’ for the radio network could be a game changer, providing the financial feasibility. This enables telcos to expand their footprints (and 5G coverage in the future) and bring digital India to every doorstep not just in cities but also in the remotest villages in India.