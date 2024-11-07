Dendy Cinemas and NDTV join Australia's first national Indian film festival

The Australian Centre for Indian Cinema has announced the launch of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA), set to take place from 13-16 February 2025. This initiative aims to be the largest celebration of Indian cinema in Australasia.

The plans will see the festival held across seven cities in Australia in February 2025, with Australia cinema chain Dendy Cinemas, major Indian news media company NDTV and cinema advertising company Val Morgan, coming on board as stakeholders.

The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) will be headed by filmmaker Anupam Sharma, with Peter Castaldi serving as festival director. Both have a long history in Indian cinema, having been involved in Australia’s first Indian film festivals in the 1990s.

The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) will host screenings and events across several Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Darwin, and Hobart. The opening night, workshops, and panels on co production and collaboration will be held in a yet-to-be-decided city. The festival will also offer development grants for Australian screen content related to India and announce awards in November.

Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s director and editor-in-chief, said: “As NDTV expands globally and the Indian diaspora flourishes across Australasia, partnering with this premier celebration of Indian cinema felt like a perfect fit. We at NDTV are happy to amplify the festival’s spirit worldwide, bringing it to Indian communities across the globe and celebrating the ever-growing impact of Indian filmmaking on the international stage."

Sharon Strickland, CEO of Dendy Cinema, said: “Dendy Cinema is honoured to partner with the National Indian Film Festival of Australia, bringing the best of Indian cinema to audiences across Australia. With a resurgence of Indian films making a strong impact at the global box office, this collaboration highlights our commitment to showcasing diverse and culturally significant stories. We are excited to support this festival, celebrating the vibrant creativity and growing influence of Indian filmmaking on the world stage.”

Anupam Sharma said: “Australia was craving for a professional national celebration of Indian cinema, and it is an absolute honour to receive the support of mainstream Australia with Dendy as our major partner and NDTV as media partner. This will be one of the rare film festivals which will be produced by filmmakers. One of the most important and exciting aspects of the festival will be the programming coverage on NDTV about Australia-India cultural and artistic ties, which will reach a potential audience of over 350 million across NDTV platforms. Money cannot buy such exposure for Australian cultural links with India.”

Festival director, Peter Castaldi, said: “I am delighted to have been invited to take such an important role in this vital Indo-Australian cultural and business initiative. On the back of the co-production treaty, sparking a resurgence of film links and high box office revenue in Australasia for pan Indian films, it makes sense to offer a national audience the opportunity to enjoy a professionally curated taster of the vitality of the amazingly rich and diverse Indian production sector. I look forward to working with the NIFFA to deliver exciting, informative and entertaining experiences for all Australians.”

Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan, said: “The record-breaking success of Indian films in Australia over the past three years is a clear indication of the strong and growing appetite for a national festival like this. We are excited to be working the team at Australian Centre for Indian Cinema on the inaugural festival, which not only celebrates the cultural richness of Indian cinema but also opens an exciting and unique opportunity for brands to connect with this high-value, culturally diverse audience.”

The festival has also received support from all the major distributors of Indian films in Australia, NZ, and Fiji, including Forum Films and others.