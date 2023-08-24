Dennison Partners with Trace Network Labs to unveil brand store in Metaverse

At the heart of Dennison's ethos lies a vision of offering high-on-quality, affordable, sustainable & low-maintenance ready-to-wear fashion wear that resonates with people from all walks of life. Dennison has been known to integrate innovative methods and technologies in their business model. They have embraced e-commerce as their primary mode of sales & distribution - with no physical stores at all. This has enabled the brand to reach a large audience in a short span of time while also becoming a favorite go-to workwear brand for millennials.