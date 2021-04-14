Dentsu APAC’s Data Sciences Division Launches GPT-3 Powered Content Creation Engine

Commenting on the product, Sidharth Rao, chairman, Dentsu Webchutney & dentsumcgarrybowen India said, “One of modern marketing’s most powerful enablers has been using data to understand audiences and create content that resonates powerfully with them. While compelling storytelling is paramount to connecting brands with their audiences, data enables one to move beyond a single limiting thought to unlock the full potential of an idea. As a digital-first creative network, products such as the GPT-3 powered content engine will enable our teams to mitigate the pressure that content creation requires through the intelligent use of technology to drive efficient creative product and deliver better customer experiences.”