Dentsu India partners with IWMBuzz Media for India Gaming Awards 2024

Dentsu India has joined forces with IWMBuzz Media to unveil the third edition of the India Gaming Awards, set to take place on December 7, 2024, in Mumbai. This landmark event is poised to transform India's gaming and e-sports landscape, spotlighting the most exceptional talent, cutting-edge innovation, and game-changing achievements in the industry.



As a pioneering initiative, the India Gaming Awards will bring together key players from across the gaming ecosystem, from the top gamers to the biggest fan communities, publishers, brands and platforms. With the aim of elevating the gaming industry to the next level, this flagship event will celebrate excellence in gaming and recognise those who are shaping the future of gaming and e-sports in India.



The event will also see dentsu India unveil the dentsu Gaming Report, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive analysis of India’s gaming ecosystem. This report will go beyond conventional market research, offering a deep dive into the ambitions and challenges faced by key stakeholders, including gamers, developers, influencers, professional athletes, publishers, content creators, and industry leaders. The report will provide a holistic view of the gaming landscape, shedding light on the opportunities and potential for growth in India’s gaming sector.



Speaking on this, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “India’s gaming landscape is at a critical turning point. The possibilities are vast, and the opportunity to innovate is unmatched. At dentsu, we are the architects of this transformation, crafting what lies ahead with purpose and creativity. Our strength lies in the brilliance of our talent, the courage of our ideas, and our commitment to ‘Innovating to Impact’—turning vision into action. Through initiatives like the India Gaming Awards and our dentsu Gaming Report, we’re not just shaping the future of gaming in India; we’re positioning it to lead on a global scale. The stakes are high, but so is our commitment. We will ensure that India’s gaming industry becomes a powerful force, creating opportunities that span borders and industries, touching lives and shaping generations to come.”



Narayan Devanathan, President and Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, dentsu added, “It’s easy to talk about changing the game, but when it comes to gaming, truly understanding its potential and harnessing it is a different ball game altogether. That’s why we’re investing in this partnership with IWMBuzz Media to create the definitive guide for navigating the world of gaming in India with the dentsu Gaming Report. The biggest opportunity, however, is to unlock possibilities for brands in gaming and e-sports—without the overkill and customer-is-incidental perspective that currently casts a shadow over social and influencer platforms.”



Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, IWMBuzz Media commented, “Over the years, IWMBuzz Media has pioneered many clutter-breaking initiatives, such as the India Gaming Awards, which celebrate excellence in the gaming entertainment business. After two successful editions, we are honored to partner with dentsu to elevate this idea in terms of thought leadership and scale. The launch of the dentsu Gaming Report will be a marquee moment in the history of the gaming business in India. We are excited about the partnership.”

Advertisment

afaqs! received this information in a press release.