Dentsu Programmatic innovates to target premium subscribing OTT audiences under dentsu Play

Pioneers targeting Netflix Audiences Outside the Platform for Tata Nexon EV.
The rising trend of cord cutters and streaming surpassing cables, in many economies, has brought with it a new challenge for the advertising sector – that of reaching the audience behind the great OTT paywall. With the changing audience behavior and a dramatic increment in Over-The-Top (OTT) subscriptions, the segment has emerged as one of the most engaging forms of digital content consumption during the lockdown. OTT is no longer a niche but a mass market.
In an effort to plan for activating OTT audiences from premium platforms such as Netflix, dentsu Play partnered with WATConsult, a globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of dentsu international, on Tata Motors and has pioneered a unique solution to target premium, behind the pay wall OTT audiences on platforms outside of the OTT through industry first integrations using first-party and second-party data partnerships.
Earlier this year, in January 2020, Tata Motors launched its Electric Vehicle, ‘Nexon EV’, pioneering the EV segment in India. As a result, dentsu Programmatic’s unique solution delivered an astounding 3X higher CTR than regular display campaigns. It also achieved an 81% higher qualified lead ratio and a dramatic improvement in leads. The ability to enrich OTT audiences beyond their native platforms has resulted in a dramatic success for the brand and proposition to the industry.
Commenting on the success, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Great Reset has highlighted several audience trends that will help us enhance our overall brand reach. The increase in OTT content consumption has transformed the way people consume content. This unique data-driven approach from dentsu Programmatic has opened up additional avenues for us to interact, particularly with the audience behind the paywall, while creating a phenomenal impact on our campaign performance as we pioneer an industry-first approach.”
“With our industry first partnerships and integrations enabling insights from platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and large players in the sector, coupled with our proprietary technology, dentsu Programmatic is proud to have unearthed a unique way to drive business success for clients wishing to target OTT audiences. Using Machine Learning at its core, coupled with intelligence from platforms such as Facebook and Google, we aspire to deliver many such industry leading solutions to common client challenges,” added Gautam Mehra, CEO, dentsu Programmatic and Chief Data Officer (South Asia), dentsu international.
Sharing her views on the same, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult commented, “As OTT platforms grow and evolve at an exponential rate, they seem to emerge as one of the key focus areas for brands as well as marketers. Therefore, dentsu Programmatic’s tool to effectively tap those audiences has efficiently helped us in actioning a campaign for our brand Tata Nexon EV. From targeting the right set of audiences to creating awareness about the brand and attaining the right amount of consideration, it delivered some remarkable results for the brand.”
(We got this information in a press release).