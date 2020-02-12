Dentsu Webchutney, Droga5 among the bravest agencies on the ‘Contagious Pioneer 2020’ List, Globally

In what has been a de facto list of agencies setting new standards for creativity, innovation and excellence in marketing since 2004, Contagious has published its annual Contagious Pioneers for 2020. Dentsu Webchutney, the digital-first creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), is a proud inclusion this year, affirming a tectonic shift in the Indian advertising landscape. This year, the list champions agencies that produced brave work consistently over the last year and includes Droga5, New York, Colenso BBDO, Auckland, McCann, New York & BETC, Paris.
Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said, “To say we’re big fans of the others on this list would be to put it lightly. These are some of the most iconic agencies to ever exist and we’re proud to be in such glorious company. To me, being nominated amongst them is a sign of the talent on our floors across the three offices. As proud creative partners to some of the world’s most consequential companies, we’re thankful for the opportunities that working with these clients bring our way. Dentsu Webchutney is only getting started.”
Sidharth Rao, Chairman, Dentsu Webchutney added, “As a publication known for its in-depth analysis of our ecosystem, being nominated among the best by Contagious is a sign that the digital revolution will further elevate Indian work globally. We’re thrilled to add this accolade to our list of firsts as an Indian agency. Some of my proudest moments with Dentsu Webchutney have been over this last year and I’m excited for all that’s in store over these coming years.”
“Just to get your work featured on our I/O platform, you have to beat the odds,” said Alex Jenkins, editorial director, Contagious. “We only cover a small proportion of the campaigns that we review. To make it onto I/O consistently, to create campaigns that serve as inspiration for the rest of the industry, and to do it for numerous clients, takes dedication and talent. That’s what we are recognising and rewarding with our Contagious Pioneers list.”
The full list in alphabetical order:
Africa, São Paulo
BETC, Paris
CHE Proximity, Australia
Colenso BBDO, Auckland
Dentsu Webchutney, India
Droga5, New York
Happiness, Brussels
McCann, New York
The Brooklyn Brothers, London
VMLY&R, Kansas City
Buoyed by strong showings at Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius Creative Awards and the EFFIEs for its disruptive work on ‘Voice of Hunger’ for Swiggy, ‘Hagglebot’ for Flipkart, and ‘URI: A Surgical Strike on Piracy,’ the agency’s finish is a milestone moment for digitally-led creatively ahead agencies — a new class of marketers who are making their innovative bent felt at the global stage.
(We got this information in a press release.)