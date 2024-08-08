Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attends Bharat Summit Urja Summit Maharashtra

The conversation delved into key initiatives, including the ongoing coastal road project, the bullet train project, and the nuclear plant project for electricity. Fadnavis elaborated on these significant strides, stating, “Today we are seeing an energetic India, which started in 2014. The transformation we witness is not solely my idea; these concepts were conceived long ago, but implementation was a challenge.” On the topic of the Atal Setu project, Fadnavis highlighted its origins dating back to Nehru’s era and the efforts required to realise it. CMD Upendrra Rai and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis both asserted that PM Narendra Modi has simplified the approval process for development projects.