Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attends Bharat Summit Urja Summit Maharashtra

Bharat Express News Network, led by CMD and editor-in-chief Upendrra Rai, hosted the Energy Summit, featuring Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis among its distinguished guests. During the summit, Fadnavis engaged in an in-depth conversation with Upendrra Rai, covering a range of topics including state development projects, energy initiatives, and the challenges faced during his tenure. Rai’s insightful questions and thoughtful commentary shed light on the critical issues and showcased Fadnavis's vision for Maharashtra’s future.
Upendrra Rai warmly welcomed Deputy CM Fadnavis with a bouquet, marking the start of a significant dialogue on the government’s development work and future plans for Maharashtra. Fadnavis drew an analogy to the modern-day Abhimanyu, a warrior from the Mahabharata, to describe his approach to leadership. He said, “I am a Modern Abhimanyu, I know how to break the Chakravyuh”.
In his address, Rai praised Fadnavis’s leadership, quoting the renowned poet Allama Iqbal: “For thousands of years, it is with great difficulty that a visionary is born.” Rai’s admiration for Fadnavis’s vision was evident in this tribute.
The conversation delved into key initiatives, including the ongoing coastal road project, the bullet train project, and the nuclear plant project for electricity. Fadnavis elaborated on these significant strides, stating, “Today we are seeing an energetic India, which started in 2014. The transformation we witness is not solely my idea; these concepts were conceived long ago, but implementation was a challenge.” On the topic of the Atal Setu project, Fadnavis highlighted its origins dating back to Nehru’s era and the efforts required to realise it. CMD Upendrra Rai and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis both asserted that PM Narendra Modi has simplified the approval process for development projects.
Upendrra Rai’s engagement at the summit underscored his commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and addressing critical issues. His interaction with Deputy CM Fadnavis not only highlighted Maharashtra's development achievements but also emphasized the role of visionary leadership in driving progress.
At the Bharat Express Energy Summit, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was joined by several distinguished guests from the energy sector who shared their insights. The event featured BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ashish Shellar, Maharashtra Government's Energy Secretary Abha Shukla, Managing Director of DISCOM Lokesh Chandra, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Satya Narayan Choudhary, among other senior officials, who discussed various energy-related topics. Additionally, BJP Mumbai Mahanagar vice president Acharya Pawan Tripathi, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, Yogesh Lakhani, and other prominent figures from Mumbai also attended the event.
