DesignAnswers bags the prestigious India’s Best Design Project Award, 2020

Hitesh Nigam and Praneeta Shringi, Co-founders of DesignAnswers, an upcoming independent agency in Gurgaon have just won the best design project award 2020 at the Design India Show 2020, for their unique take on the packaging and branding of Wingreens Farms ready to eat products.
Exclaiming on the win, this is what Hitesh and Praneeta had to say. “We are very proud of this achievement but also deeply humbled with the acknowledgement of all the hard work and late-nights that went in to bring these designs to life. What worked for us was also the client’s belief in us to do justice to their brand philosophy. We couldn’t have done this without them or the extremely hard-working team at DesignAnswers.”
An ecstatic Praneeta explains how DesignAnswers was asked to create a unified theme that was easily extendable across the various product ranges, even planning for what was in the pipeline while bringing out the ethos of the brand. “What we delivered was a clean, colourful packaging solution that found its pride of place on the shelves of modern and general trade markets, a place where it’s easy to get missed out.”
Hitesh, who is the creative mind behind the illustrative look of the packs adds, “People often underestimate how crucial design can be to make any piece of communication impactful. Design is central to everything we do hear at DesignAnswers, after all, it’s in our name. Of course, we back our design with consumer insights and the right strategy to ensure that we create work that works”
Founded in 2015, DesignAnswers has truly been the underdog of the year, quietly bagging the creative mandate for some new big businesses like Dr.Reddy’s, adding to their existing repertoire of prestigious accounts like Taj Hotels, American Express, Wingreen Farms, Havells led and Harvest Bowl to name a few.
The Jury at the Design India Show 2020, consisted of industry stalwarts like Ex-Creative head of Ogilvy, Sonal Dabral; industrialist Dr. Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall, and Indian automotive journalist Adil Jal Darukhanawala and many more.