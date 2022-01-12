DesignAnswers expands its operations in Bengaluru, just in time for the summer advertising buzz

Bengaluru is the place calling all advertisers and marketers right now. It's the place to be when it comes to innovation and a futuristic approach. So, we asked Hitesh Nigam, Co-founder and Creative Head at DesignAnswers, about his thoughts on creating an environment that exploits this aspect of the city. This is what he had to say. "We're constantly upskilling ourselves and identifying the right opportunities to help us create more possibilities for our clients. With every passing minute, the scope of exploration increases to enrich the customer journey. We’ve already kick-started to deliver projects that make consumer experiences even more seamless. And this is where all the action is. It's not just a city of start-ups, it's a city where risk taking is encouraged. Things move really fast here and we know we can keep pace and surpass our client expectations. One of the things we're most excited about are the new business opportunities that exist in the city. The inventive nature of businesses is what we look forward to the most."