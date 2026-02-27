DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit focuses on city’s future roadmap

The fifth edition of the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit, organised by Deccan Herald, was held on 20 February at Shangri-La Bengaluru. The annual event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and academics to discuss the city’s long-term development.

KV Subramanya, Executive Editor, Deccan Herald, opened the summit, highlighting the publication’s engagement with the city’s growth and challenges. "Today, as the city stands at a pivotal juncture, this summit reflects our commitment to fostering actionable dialogue on building a Bengaluru that is thriving, sustainable, and liveable by 2040," he said.

In a fireside chat, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlined infrastructure and mobility projects, governance reforms and the proposal for a new city to address urban pressures.

Cricketer Rahul Dravid, in his keynote address, spoke about preserving sporting spaces amid rapid urbanisation. "For me, Bengaluru has always been a sporting city, long before it found its place on the global map as a technology and innovation hub," he said, recalling a childhood where sport was "stitched into everyday life — into school days, neighbourhoods and friendships."

The summit featured nine panel discussions covering AI in higher education, the future of work, AI and MedTech, traffic management, water scarcity, policing and sustainability.

A video capturing key discussions will be aired on NDTV.

