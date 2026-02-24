DH Changemakers 2026 honours contributors across Karnataka

Deccan Herald concluded the eighth edition of DH Changemakers with a felicitation ceremony held at Prestige Falcon’s Den, Bengaluru, on 23 January 2026. The initiative recognised 15 individuals for their work across literature, art, music, human rights, theatre, wildlife, conservation and sport.

The annual platform, organised by the house of The Printers (Mysore), highlights individuals contributing to social and cultural development across Karnataka.

“We are proud to showcase the work of these extraordinary individuals, who continue to inspire and lead by example,” said KV Subramanya, executive editor of Deccan Herald. “The 2026 edition of DH Changemakers marks another milestone in our journey to highlight and celebrate the unsung heroes of our state who are transforming lives with their selfless contributions.”

Senapathy “Kris” Gopalakrishnan – cofounder Infosys and Padma Bhushan recipient who was the chief guest at the eighth edition of the DH Changemakers commented DH Changemakers goes beyond reporting news and instead “holds a mirror to the very best of our society” by documenting stories of good people who embody the power of good. DH’s commitment to chronicling these journeys in print, video and through events is “a service to the nation” in an era dominated by fleeting headlines.

The jury panel included L K Atheeq (retired IAS), Prof M S Sriram of IIM Bangalore, Vanamala Viswanatha and Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane.

The event was supported by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, along with multiple corporate partners. A televised episode of the ceremony will air on Asianet Suvarna News.

Since its launch in 2019, DH Changemakers has been held annually to recognise individuals working across sectors in Karnataka.

