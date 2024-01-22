DH Changemakers recognises Karnataka's 'Heroes of Change'

Deccan Herald, Karnataka’s homegrown english daily from the house of The Printers (Mysore), presented the sixth edition of DH Changemakers. In the 2024 edition, they recognised 15 Changemakers leaving an indelible mark on our society.
They are humble heroes who quietly shape our world, and DH wants to bring their stories to the forefront. The Changemakers made a lasting impact on communities across the fields of entrepreneurship, theatre, dance, conservation, governance, sport, and digital rights.
“These individuals perfectly embody our tagline ‘The Power of Good’ as they make a positive difference to lives around them by their own work or by serving as an inspiration,” said Sitaraman Shankar, editor,Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore).
Following a striking pullout released on the first day of 2024, and high-quality videos released through January, Deccan Herald shone the light on the Changemakers in a glittering felicitation ceremony at Bengaluru International Centre on January 19, 2024.
The changemakers’ stories were showcased at the event in the presence of the members of the jury – Captain GR Gopinath, MD Pallavi, Nemichandra and Rahamat Tarikere.
During the ceremony, the Chief Guest of the event– Justice B.S.Patil, Lokayukta, State of Karnataka mentioned, “All these 15 persons are achievers and Changemakers and can teach us so much. The Constitution speaks of social transformation, equality, and reducing disparity between haves and the have-nots. I was seeing the Constitution in practice today.”
As in past years, the Changemakers franchise offers sponsors a great way to connect with readers and viewers, through a logo presence and integrations in the pullout, in the videos and at the event.
This year, Mahindra, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Vista’s Learning, Manipal Hospitals and Vasavi MSCM co-operative bank supported the activity this year. A special episode of this felicitation ceremony will be telecasted on Asianet Suvarna news.