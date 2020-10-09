Dhara Cooking Oils join hands with India’s leading female athletes, says #RestartIndia

Mary Kom, Smriti Mandhana, Manika Batra, Manu Bakher, and Deepa Malik support and participate in the initiative by sharing a video-challenge for the entire nation.
Dhara, India’s leading edible oil brand, has roped in leading women sportspersons as brand advocates for its latest digital campaign #RestartIndia to encourage the entire nation to get back to active living amidst the unruly changes in lifestyles of many due to the ongoing challenging situation outside. The new campaign, conceptualized by Dhara Cooking Oils and executed by Mixed Route Juice, is live on the brands social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
India’s leading female athletes Mary Kom, Smriti Mandhana, Manika Batra, Manu Bakher, and Deepa Malik would be supporting the campaign #RestartIndia Active Living with Dhara Refined Vegetable Oil to help masses achieve the right balance of health and fitness. Dhara Refined Vegetable Oil (Dhara Assure) is rich in MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids) and has moderate PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acids). It has the richest omega 3 content compared to commonly available cooking oils. Since it also comes fortified with Vitamins A & D and is rich in vitamin E, Dhara Refined Vegetable Oil (Dhara Assure) is the perfect power dose of vitamins to have an energetic life.
The eight-week long campaign, will comprise of five video-challenges by five famed athletes, encouraging the entire nation to make a shift in their routine lifestyle, push forward, move faster, and get more active than ever.
Talking about the new campaign, Dinesh Agrawal, business head – Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, said, “The new campaign revolves around the objective of inspiring our consumers to unlock their aspirations, make new beginnings, realise their desire and re-discover themselves. Since 2018, Dhara has been speaking about Zara Sa Badlaav, and #RestartIndia campaign revolves around the similar idea. The campaign #RestartIndia is synonymous to the country’s resilience and so it is time for the country’s residents to get back to active living and make Zara Sa Badlaav in their daily lives. We are glad that leading names from the sports fraternity have come forward to support our initiative and help us convey our messaging in a positive way.”
Amrita Sharma, creative head, Mixed Route Juice adds, "We wanted to bring to light a never seen before face of Dhara Cooking Oils. A face that's more driven towards maintaining an active lifestyle than just eating good. When the nation was consumed in lockdown and unlockdown, #RestartIndia comes as a breath of freshness with India's favourite athletes too encouraging the cause."
The digital campaign also encompasses of additional consumer awareness initiatives including live doctor sessions and sharing healthy recipes that can be prepared with just 30gm of Dhara Refined Vegetable Oil (Dhara Assure). The brand has roped in regional doctors mainly gynaecologists, paediatricians, and psychiatrist to help consumers talk about their experiences and seek guidance from subject experts.
