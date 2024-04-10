Dhiraagu teams up with Lionsgate Play to provide exclusive entertainment content to the Maldives

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dhiraagu is offering a limited number of complimentary subscriptions to Lionsgate Play, available through the Dhiraagu eZone banner.
Dhiraagu has partnered with Lionsgate Play to bring exclusive, premium digital entertainment content to the Maldives. With this partnership, Dhiraagu customers can now subscribe to Lionsgate Play's mobile application through Dhiraagu eZone – the company’s one-stop entertainment and gaming platform – directly via Dhiraagu App.
Lionsgate Play is the streaming mobile application of entertainment powerhouse, Lionsgate. Well-known for its films, television series, and digital content, Lionsgate has produced critically acclaimed titles like ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘John Wick,’ ‘La La Land,’ and ‘Knives Out.’
“We’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate Play and bring this extensive collection to our audiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Dhiraagu customers will now become the first in Maldives to enjoy exclusive access to Lionsgate Play's vast and exceptional content library. Customers can now choose from a wide range of entertainment options with ease via Lionsgate Play, easily accessible from Dhiraagu eZone,” stated Mohamed Mirshan Hassan, director, brand and marketing communications at Dhiraagu.
“Our alliance with Dhiraagu in Maldives has further solidified our footprint in South Asia, fostering a deeper connection with the diverse audience in the Maldivian market. This collaboration is poised to offer the nation’s viewers seamless access to Lionsgate Play’s premium content, taking a step ahead towards enriching the entertainment experiences of our audience. As we continue our quest of bringing global entertainment closer, this moment marks an important milestone in our journey and we look forward to the exciting chapters ahead,” stated Rohit Jain, president, Lionsgate Play, Asia.
To celebrate this partnership and thank their customers, Dhiraagu is offering a limited number of complimentary subscriptions to Lionsgate Play. Customers can get this offer by clicking on the Dhiraagu eZone banner on Dhiraagu App and opting in for a free one-month subscription to Lionsgate Play.
