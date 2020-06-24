Diageo India launches ‘Raising The Bar’, Programme to support Bars and Pubs

Commenting on the launch, Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & CEO, Diageo India said, “The Indian Hospitality and F&B industry has witnessed unprecedented loss of revenues. This has impacted many start-ups and MSMEs as well as the livelihood of millions of people. Pubs, Bars and Restaurants are an integral part of our communities, bringing people together to socialise and celebrate - something we have all missed during the lockdown. Diageo has always had strong linkages with the Hospitality and F&B industry, jointly curating unique experiences for consumers. The revival of this sector is vital to the economy and to the success of our business. ‘’Raising the Bar’’ is our commitment to qualifying Pubs, Bars & Restaurants that serve alcohol. This support extends to providing enhanced safety measures when they resume operations so that their business and employment can revive, enabling our consumers to feel confident once again to socialise and lead normal lives.’’