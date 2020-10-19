Dice Media partners with Tinder and PureMe For ‘Firsts’ Season 3

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Langer, AVP Client Acquisition & Growth, Pocket Aces, said, “Firsts as a property is an extremely unique and a disruptive format for story telling that we at Pocket Aces introduced earlier this year. So far with all the 3 seasons, brands have shown immense interest in the format as the concept is new and highly relatable in nature. In Season 3, we have decided to take on a topic something that content creators have shied away from, and have tried to normalise the conversations around queer relationships; showcasing the modern-day love story between two women. Amidst these unprecedented times, we have tried to weave in how dating and romantic relationships are transforming and the sole objective behind this season was very different from its predecessors. In addition, over the last few months, we have consistently pushed our boundaries with different takes on relationships, and this has encouraged us to continue bringing out more such content with different themes. I am exhilarated to have partners like Tinder and PureMe as they bring in their unique identities which called for the perfect fit for this season’s concept.”