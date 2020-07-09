DigiDarts bags digital marketing mandate for VOGO India

DigiDarts will be involved in the strategic planning and execution of performance-led campaigns across digital channels
VOGO India has assigned its complete digital marketing mandate to one of India’s leading Gurgaon based digital agency, DigiDarts. As per the mandate, the agency will be involved with the planning, execution, campaigns, digital & performance marketing strategy for the brand.
VOGO is a self-ride two wheeler rental service provider that offers convenient, affordable, and reliable two-wheeler rides to daily commuters. Riders can rent two-wheeler anytime, anywhere, without any human intervention. They have a fleet of 20,000 scooters operated from 500+ stations across Bangalore &Hyderabad.
Speaking about the collaboration with the agency, Padmanabhan Balakrishnan, co-founder & COO VOGO said, “We could see a clear value fitment between our goals & their skill set. DigiDarts’ deep rooted capabilities in digital marketing & communication would be key to amplify & optimize VOGO's marketing efforts. Online mediums are increasingly becoming the mainstay for performance marketing & otherwise. Especially in the post lockdown world, digital is the dominant force. Their experience in helping young brands scale is well matched with their expertise in designing sustainable digital campaigns. Excited to partner with DigiDarts & we look forward to a long mutually serving relationship.”
Adding to the conversation, Siddhartha Vanvani, founder & CEO, DigiDarts said, “We, at DigiDarts, are excited to work with the VOGO team, which, akin to us, is empathetic & thrives on solving genuine consumer problems in a sustainable manner. While countless brands are trying hard to add considerable value to their services in the post-COVID era, VOGO's new offering,' VOGO Keep' is a genuine problem-solver for the everyday man, as it grants safe & easy commute in two leading metros today.”
“As the brand continues to grow with the aid of their robust technology and emphatic service offerings, our team is determined enough to ensure that VOGO reaches its relevant audiences. We also plan to usher in acceleration in terms of growth via bullseye user acquisition & deft market penetration strategies”, Mr. Vanvani added.
Post lockdown, VOGO introduced two new products, VOGO Now and VOGO Keep. With VOGO Now, one can rent a two-wheeler for a shorter duration (few hours or one day) and with VOGO Keep, the customer can have a personal scooter for a longer-term (a day to 2 months). They have also taken significant measures in ensuring a safe ride for the customers which includes a 4 step sanitizing process, home delivery options & long term rental product. Keyless operations & self-riding, and limit human intervention.
