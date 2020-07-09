DigiDarts bags digital marketing mandate for VOGO India

VOGO India has assigned its complete digital marketing mandate to one of India’s leading Gurgaon based digital agency, DigiDarts. As per the mandate, the agency will be involved with the planning, execution, campaigns, digital & performance marketing strategy for the brand.

VOGO is a self-ride two wheeler rental service provider that offers convenient, affordable, and reliable two-wheeler rides to daily commuters. Riders can rent two-wheeler anytime, anywhere, without any human intervention. They have a fleet of 20,000 scooters operated from 500+ stations across Bangalore &Hyderabad.