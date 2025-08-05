DigiHaat celebrates India’s 79th Independence Day with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

DigiHaat, the digital commerce platform developed by Nirmit Bharat—a wholly owned subsidiary of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)—continues to champion India's grassroots economy by empowering local artisans, small businesses, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), and self-help groups (SHGs). Aligned with the Government of India’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, DigiHaat operationalises an open, inclusive, and tech-enabled marketplace that prioritises access, transparency, and participation.

In the run-up to the 79th Independence Day, DigiHaat has launched its flagship patriotic campaign, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, reinforcing its commitment to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Vocal for Local movement. As a symbolic gesture, the National Flag is being made available through the DigiHaat mobile app for ₹79—honouring each year of India’s hard-won freedom and encouraging every Indian household to proudly hoist the Tiranga.

To foster deeper civic engagement, DigiHaat has partnered with MyGov, the Government of India’s premier citizen-participation platform. Together, they have unveiled a nationwide creative storytelling competition, inviting citizens to share personal reflections, poems, artworks, or narratives inspired by the National Flag. This initiative not only ignites patriotic expression but also leverages the power of digital infrastructure to build emotional connection and national unity.

This multi-layered campaign embodies DigiHaat’s core proposition: leveraging open digital ecosystems to democratise commerce, enable hyperlocal participation, and drive meaningful citizen engagement. By connecting producers to markets and citizens to causes, DigiHaat aims to catalyse a digitally inclusive, self-reliant India—one flag, one story, one home at a time.

