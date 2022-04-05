Digikore Studios continues to grow with new facilities in Mumbai and Montreal

Catering to clients in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, Digikore Studios is a leading Visual Effects Studio and creative home for some of the industry’s top VFX talent. Digikore is among the very few VFX studios in India who have been audited and security cleared by TPN, Disney / Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, Warner and Sony. Over the last 13 years Digikore has delivered VFX on over 150 Films and Series including Jumanji, Deadpool, Patriot’s Day, The First, Stranger Things, The Last Ship, Stargirl, Star Trek Beyond, Game of Thrones, The Walk, Proud Mary, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Expendables 3, Need for Speed, Don Jon, Titanic 3D, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Blended, Everly and several other Films and Series.